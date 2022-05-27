Portsmouth to supply South Shore with water by using pipe along bridge

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth residents will notice construction at the foot of the U.S. Grant Bridge during the next few weeks. City Manager Sam Sutherland says crews are working to install a water pipe that will stretch across the bridge into South Shore, Kentucky.

“We made a tap out here in the street. They’re going to hook to it, come up onto the sidewalk, then go over and get on the bridge and then go across,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland says the pipe will allow for South Shore residents to use Portsmouth water. It is an expansion that Sutherland says city leaders on both sides of the river began discussing in 2021.

“They pull their raw water from wells, whereas we pull our water from the river. Surface water is a little bit different to treat than the groundwater that they deal with, but we have a big abundance,” Sutherland said.

That abundance will ensure an adequate supply of water for South Shore residents. However, this pipe installation on the bridge is only temporary. Local officials have a couple of options when it comes to installing a permanent pipe in the ground.

“Still discuss the logistics of where exactly that is going to happen,” Sutherland said.

One option is to install a pipe underground that will go straight across the river from Portsmouth’s Water Treatment Facility into South Shore. However, the flood levee there means extra permitting will be required from the Army Civil Corps of Engineers.

“If we move to another location, costs will go up because there will need to be a lot more pipe. But, we won’t have to go through the permitting process with the Corps,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland hopes to have a permanent solution in place within the next year.

