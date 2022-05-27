Advertisement

Shooting victim shows up at hospital

It was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday in the area of 21st Street and 7th Avenue.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday in the area of 21st Street and 7th Avenue.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ the victim, a man, walked into the hospital.

The man, dispatchers say, told police he was walking in the area of 21st Street and 7th Avenue when he was shot in the leg.

