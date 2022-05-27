Teen charged, accused of sexual assault at high school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree sexual assault.

According to court records, 18-year-old expelled Spring Valley student Joshua Tackett is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student on campus during school hours.

The criminal complaint says a school resource officer, who’s a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, was walking the halls at Spring Valley High School on April 7 when he came across a girl who was crying. He asked her what the problem was, and she said she needed to talk to someone about being raped.

The complaint says during a forensics interview, the student said on March 14, Tackett approached her at lunch and got her to go with him to the choir room, where he took keys off the teacher’s desk while the teacher wasn’t there, and then he unlocked the auditorium.

The victim said Tackett told her they were going to have sex, and she told him no.

According to the complaint, the victim said Tackett had sex with her, and he told her not to tell anyone or he would have a female beat her up.

The victim said the same thing happened again on March 24, and that time Tackett pinned her head under a chair.

The complaint says the victim said she was scared of Tackett and scared he’d have someone hurt her.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander tells WSAZ the accused student has been expelled. Alexander confirmed the incident allegedly happened on school property during school hours.

Alexander says all the procedures at the school have been reviewed, and all unsupervised spaces have been secured.

The Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Tackett’s bond was set at $40,000. They say he is out on bond, and he waived his preliminary hearing.

They say the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the grand jury.

