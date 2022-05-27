Teens receive “Saved by the Belt” award

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- We hear it on commercials all the time: always wear your seat belt.

No matter how long or short your trip is, police say you should never take the chance.

And in the case of Michael and Maximus Gleichauf, troopers say those safety belts saved their lives.

Michael and Maximus were coming from home from school on a rainy day when they got in a wreck and went into a ditch.

It happened about a month ago and it left them both shaken, but alive.

Troopers say it’s because they were wearing their seatbelts.

“Our parents told us to do that since we were little kids, and that’s what we’ve always done, wear our seatbelts,” Maximus Gleichauf said. “You never know what could happen. We didn’t know we would wreck that day and we did and we were lucky to have our seatbelts on.”

Friday morning, Michael and Maximus became the latest members of the “Saved by the Belt” club during a presentation at the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“If you don’t wear your seatbelt, then I don’t let anyone go with me,” Michael Gleichauf said. “You have to wear your seatbelt for me. That’s how I grew up and that’s how I am.”

“This is the whole reason why we enforce Ohio’s seatbelt law,” said Lt. Nick Lunsford. “Right now, Lawrence County has a 72% voluntary seatbelt usage rate. The state wide average is 84 percent. So, we would like to see the voluntary usage rate at 100 percent, but we want to get closer to that 84% state wide average.”

With Memorial Day Weekend here, Lt. Lunsford says more troopers will be out on the road looking for distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and making sure people are wearing their seatbelts.

Both Michael and Maximus received certificates and a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in crashes where a seat belt was available, but not in use.

