Advertisement

Teens receive “Saved by the Belt” award

Michael and Maximus Gleichauf become the latest members of Ohio's "Saved by the Belt" club.
Michael and Maximus Gleichauf become the latest members of Ohio's "Saved by the Belt" club.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- We hear it on commercials all the time: always wear your seat belt.

No matter how long or short your trip is, police say you should never take the chance.

And in the case of Michael and Maximus Gleichauf, troopers say those safety belts saved their lives.

Michael and Maximus were coming from home from school on a rainy day when they got in a wreck and went into a ditch.

It happened about a month ago and it left them both shaken, but alive.

Troopers say it’s because they were wearing their seatbelts.

“Our parents told us to do that since we were little kids, and that’s what we’ve always done, wear our seatbelts,” Maximus Gleichauf said. “You never know what could happen. We didn’t know we would wreck that day and we did and we were lucky to have our seatbelts on.”

Friday morning, Michael and Maximus became the latest members of the “Saved by the Belt” club during a presentation at the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“If you don’t wear your seatbelt, then I don’t let anyone go with me,” Michael Gleichauf said. “You have to wear your seatbelt for me. That’s how I grew up and that’s how I am.”

“This is the whole reason why we enforce Ohio’s seatbelt law,” said Lt. Nick Lunsford. “Right now, Lawrence County has a 72% voluntary seatbelt usage rate. The state wide average is 84 percent. So, we would like to see the voluntary usage rate at 100 percent, but we want to get closer to that 84% state wide average.”

With Memorial Day Weekend here, Lt. Lunsford says more troopers will be out on the road looking for distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and making sure people are wearing their seatbelts.

Both Michael and Maximus received certificates and a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in crashes where a seat belt was available, but not in use.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a shooting late Wednesday night near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive in...
Armed partygoer shoots, kills man who confronted group with rifle, police say
School teacher indicted on voyeurism and tampering with evidence
School employee accused of tampering with recording device after sexual invasion of privacy
Huntington Police respond Wednesday night to a shooting in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Person shot inside a home
Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder as well as other...
Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Kids and oral health
Kids and oral health
Murph workout
Murph workout
KSP | Death investigation underway in Floyd County
3 Big Sandy USP employees indicted for civil rights violations