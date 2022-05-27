Advertisement

Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KABB/WOAI) – Amid tragedy in Texas, man’s best friend is providing some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday as the community mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now,” Kris Blair, one of the handlers, said.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

Copyright 2022 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a shooting late Wednesday night near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive in...
Armed partygoer shoots, kills man who confronted group with rifle, police say
School teacher indicted on voyeurism and tampering with evidence
School employee accused of tampering with recording device after sexual invasion of privacy
Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder as well as other...
Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested
Expelled Spring Valley student Joshua Tackett is charged with 2nd degree sexual assault.
Teen charged, accused of sexual assault at high school
Huntington Police respond Wednesday night to a shooting in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Person shot inside a home

Latest News

Portsmouth to supply South Shore with water
Portsmouth to supply South Shore with water by using pipe along bridge
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Portsmouth to supply South Shore with water
Portsmouth to supply South Shore with water
A new cheetah cub named Rozi is settling in at the Cincinnati Zoo.
PHOTOS: World-famous zoo welcomes 4-week-old cheetah cub, Rozi
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations