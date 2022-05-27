Tick surveillance program asks you to mail the pests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ticks are a threat to pets and people year-round, but the pest thrives during the summer months.

The next time one bites you, stop and think before discarding it. Researchers at the University of Kentucky Entomology Department ask you to mail them in to see if they carry diseases or pathogens.

Entomologist Dr. Subba Palli agreed it’s an odd request, but it allows researchers to gather data from across the state easily.

“If we can prevent one person from getting Lyme disease, that is a good accomplishment. We know how much pain it can cause throughout life with chronic illness and neurological disorder,” Palli said.

Palli said researchers have learned a majority of ticks in Kentucky do not carry pathogens or diseases.

There is a special form that you’ll need to fill out about your tick specimen, and these forms are available at any county Extension Service office or can be accessed here.

Palli also stressed the ticks must be from Kentucky.

If a pathogen is detected in the tick submission, then the entomologists will contact you encouraging you to reach out to your physician.

“Our main goal is to conduct surveys of ticks, identify them, and screen for pathogens so we may inform the citizens of the commonwealth where these ticks populations are and preventive measures area. However, we are not diagnosing diseases and advising them [people who submitted ticks] on what to do because we are not physicians. We are entomologists,” Palli said.

For information on how to mail your tick, click here.

This program has been collecting information on ticks in the state since January 2019.

