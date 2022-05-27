Two volunteer fire departments to merge in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Tornado Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County will soon merge with the Westside Volunteer Fire Department.

Tim Ford, president of the Tornado VFD Board, confirmed the news Friday, saying there was a 5-2 vote in favor of the merger during a board meeting Thursday night.

Ford said the decision was made to help provide better coverage and more personnel to respond to emergency calls. He explained that most calls are dual response and that Westside VFD is in better financial standing, and more equipment will be available.

Kanawha County Emergency Director CW Sigman said this could mean less funding for the departments from the County Commission, but that is commissioners’ decision to make.

