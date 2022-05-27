Vigil held for woman missing for 3 months

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been 89 days since Grace Smith went missing from Mason County, W.Va.

Her family held a vigil at the steps of the Mason County Courthouse Thursday to share memories and show their determination to find answers.

Jodie Jones is Grace’s sister. She showed from New York to help her family.

“No matter what problem she was facing her children always came first I know that she would have never abandoned them that is why I know she didn’t just take off,” Jones said.

The last place Sheriff Corey Miller said Smith was seen, was on 3 Mile Rd. in Mason County.

Deputies found Smith’s car with her belongings inside in the TNT area of Mason County. Miller describes the area as a place for wildlife with multiple ponds and he said it is a difficult to search.

Sheriff Miller said the department has conducted multiple searches in helicopters and on the ground.

“I speak to the family almost everyday and I have kind of gotten to know them I feel like I have gotten to know Grace through this process even though I did not know her,” Miller said.

Deputies said they have a lot of tips but none of them have lead to where Smith could be so far.

Jones said they just want to bring her sister home, whatever the circumstances, they won’t stop fighting.

The Mason County community that knew Smith came to show their support by holding candles, telling stories and hoping for closure.

“We are never giving up on grace we will never stop pursuing justice for whoever is responsible for Grace missing,” Jones said.

A $6,000 dollar reward is being offered for anyone that has information that leads to finding Grace Smith.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Dept.

