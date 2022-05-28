Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Clearing out, warming up for holiday weekend

Forecast on May 28, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a couple showery days to end the work week, the low pressure system responsible for the unsettled weather moves out, giving way to brighter and warmer conditions over the holiday weekend. Saturday is the “transition” day, meaning temperatures will still be below average as clouds are in the process of breaking. By Sunday and Memorial Day, decent sunshine returns with much warmer temperatures. A couple hot days then follow Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return to dial temperatures back at the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with a cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Scattered showers are being seen, mainly across southern and eastern parts of the region.

After a cloudy morning, clouds slowly begin breaking for partial sunshine Saturday afternoon. A stray shower is possible, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures remain on the cool side, only rising to the mid 70s.

Saturday night turns mostly clear as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is likely in the valleys.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Sunshine continues on Memorial Day as high temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

By Friday, some lingering showers in the morning give way to drier conditions in the afternoon with high temperatures dropping to the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expelled Spring Valley student Joshua Tackett is charged with 2nd degree sexual assault.
Teen charged, accused of sexual assault at high school
The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 21st Street and 10th Avenue.
Shooting victim shows up at hospital
3 Big Sandy USP employees indicted for civil rights violations
The National Weather Service shared this photo of damage Thursday in Greenup County, Kentucky,...
Tornado touches down Thursday in Greenup County
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - May 28
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 28
Honoring service members this Memorial Day shows Gold Star Moms and families that their loved...
Holiday weekend forecast
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 27th, 2022.
Memorial Day Weekend Ahead
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 27th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast