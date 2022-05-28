First Warning Forecast | Clearing out, warming up for holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a couple showery days to end the work week, the low pressure system responsible for the unsettled weather moves out, giving way to brighter and warmer conditions over the holiday weekend. Saturday is the “transition” day, meaning temperatures will still be below average as clouds are in the process of breaking. By Sunday and Memorial Day, decent sunshine returns with much warmer temperatures. A couple hot days then follow Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return to dial temperatures back at the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts with a cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Scattered showers are being seen, mainly across southern and eastern parts of the region.

After a cloudy morning, clouds slowly begin breaking for partial sunshine Saturday afternoon. A stray shower is possible, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures remain on the cool side, only rising to the mid 70s.

Saturday night turns mostly clear as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is likely in the valleys.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Sunshine continues on Memorial Day as high temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

By Friday, some lingering showers in the morning give way to drier conditions in the afternoon with high temperatures dropping to the mid 70s.

