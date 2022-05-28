Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Sunny, hot days return

Forecast on May 28, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The low pressure system responsible for a few days of cool, showery weather is on the way out and will be replaced by high pressure allowing for mostly sunny, dry, and much warmer days ahead. This means the final two days of the holiday weekend look great for a trip to the lake, pool, or splash park but will definitely be quite warm for a cookout, festival, or spectating at the Ironton Memorial Day parade. The next round of precipitation moves across Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, offering a bit of a relief from the heat into the upcoming weekend.

Cloud cover continues breaking away Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the low 60s by midnight.

Saturday night turns clear as low temperatures drop comfortably to the mid 50s. Areas of fog are likely, especially in the river valleys.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Sunshine continues on Memorial Day. The Ironton parade will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s; late-day temperatures then reach near 90 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures continuing to hover around 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

By Friday, some lingering showers in the morning give way to drier conditions in the afternoon with high temperatures dropping to the upper 70s.

Ample sunshine returns Saturday as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expelled Spring Valley student Joshua Tackett is charged with 2nd degree sexual assault.
Teen charged, accused of sexual assault at high school
The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 21st Street and 10th Avenue.
Shooting victim shows up at hospital
The National Weather Service shared this photo of damage Thursday in Greenup County, Kentucky,...
Tornado touches down Thursday in Greenup County
3 Big Sandy USP employees indicted for civil rights violations
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - May 28
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - May 28
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - May 28
First Warning Forecast | Clearing out, warming up for holiday weekend
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - May 28
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 28
Honoring service members this Memorial Day shows Gold Star Moms and families that their loved...
Holiday weekend forecast