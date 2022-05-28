First Warning Forecast | Sunny, hot days return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The low pressure system responsible for a few days of cool, showery weather is on the way out and will be replaced by high pressure allowing for mostly sunny, dry, and much warmer days ahead. This means the final two days of the holiday weekend look great for a trip to the lake, pool, or splash park but will definitely be quite warm for a cookout, festival, or spectating at the Ironton Memorial Day parade. The next round of precipitation moves across Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, offering a bit of a relief from the heat into the upcoming weekend.

Cloud cover continues breaking away Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the low 60s by midnight.

Saturday night turns clear as low temperatures drop comfortably to the mid 50s. Areas of fog are likely, especially in the river valleys.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s.

Sunshine continues on Memorial Day. The Ironton parade will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s; late-day temperatures then reach near 90 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures continuing to hover around 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

By Friday, some lingering showers in the morning give way to drier conditions in the afternoon with high temperatures dropping to the upper 70s.

Ample sunshine returns Saturday as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

