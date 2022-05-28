Funding headed to Rowan County to expand ambulance services

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Funding is heading to Rowan County to help expand the community’s ambulance services, and to improve recreational areas.

On Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presented a $1 million Community Development Block Grant that will go toward the construction of a new ambulance services building.

The new building, which will be located at 749 Clearfield St. in Morehead, is anticipated to reduce response times in their service area by an average of eight to 10 minutes per call. The facility will contain large garage bays for vehicles, sleeping quarters, accessible bathrooms with shower facilities, a laundry room, and a kitchen.

“Building a better Kentucky means investing in the physical and mental wellbeing of Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said.

The new station will be named after John B. “Pete” Hamm, a Rowan County native who was instrumental in getting the original ambulance service off the ground. When he took on the role as director in 1972, he ran the operation with only one ambulance, and served as a backup ambulance driver if the need arose. Through solid leadership and community support the service grew, and at the time of his retirement in 1992, the service had five ambulances, more than 25 employees, and the first paramedics on staff.

Beshear also presented $200,000 in funds to Rowan County for improvements to recreational areas along Cave Run Lake. Rowan County is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources to complete the Rowan County Cave Run Lake Facility Improvement on the north shoreline of the lake. The project includes constructing a new boat dock, constructing a new accessible fishing peer, and repairing existing roads and trails.

