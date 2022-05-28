Advertisement

WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Ring Doorbell Camera caught the frightening moment when a woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint.

Marquitta Weathers and her one-year-old daughter were headed into their home Thursday when a man dressed in all black ran up to the two demanding everything.

FOX19 spoke with Weathers about what was going through her mind during the scary situation.

Covington Police are looking for the man in the video. They say if he is arrested, he will face armed robbery charges.

Authorities urge to call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 if you have information that can help the investigation.

