Charleston pools open for the summer season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha City and North Charleston community pools opened Saturday. For an event hosted by a local church, the Kanawha City pool saw over 300 people show up to swim.

The Kanawha City pool has been closed for two years because of COVID-19. This year seems totally different for Kalea Burks because the last time she went the the pool, was in fifth grade. She’s now in seventh grade and she said she will come everyday with her friends.

“I feel more free than I did when there was COVID and I was locked up,” said Burks.

Both pools will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and both pools will also be open on Memorial day.

Coolers and chairs are allowed at the facilities though alcohol and glass containers are not allowed.

There are two other pools that the city is working to open. The lifeguard shortage that has affected many community pools is also affecting Charleston.

Interim deputy director with the parks and recreation department for the city Dax Miller said they are currently hiring lifeguards in order to get the two pools open.

“It has affected opening for two of our swimming pools but we are working diligently to get those pools open,” said Miller. “You have to pass a life guard certification which we have been offering for free.”

Todd Miller brought his kids out to the pool, he said he is happy there is a place he feels safe to send his kids for activities this summer.

“To have a place to come and a place of refuge that is safe is absolutely vital to our community,” said Miller.

Miller credits the city administration for working to get the pools open for their community this year.

Another community center in Charleston is opening next Saturday with the same hours, that is the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

For information on the community centers in Charleston, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.