First Warning Forecast | Hot start to week before cooling showers arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the cool start, Sunday saw noticeably warmer temperatures for the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with just some scattered clouds. Temperatures climb even more on Memorial Day, reaching the first of what will be three 90-degree days in a row (a “heat wave” by definition). Then, a cold front crosses on Thursday bringing cooling showers and storms. The precipitation looks to exit just in time for a sunnier and pleasant finish to the week.

Sunday evening sees a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Expect continued clear and calm conditions Sunday night. Patchy fog is likely again in the valleys as low temperatures fall to the low 60s.

Sunshine persists on Memorial Day. The Ironton parade will see temperatures in the low to mid 80s; late-day temperatures then reach near 90 degrees.

Tuesday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures continuing to hover around 90 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures still near 90 degrees. As a cold front nears, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia late in the day.

Passing showers and storms are expected across the entire region Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

By Friday, some lingering showers in the morning give way to drier conditions in the afternoon with high temperatures dropping to the upper 70s.

Ample sunshine returns Saturday as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Sunday turns slightly warmer for the afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

