Kanawha Co. deputies discover 49 pounds of marijuana in a car

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies said 48 bags of marijuana weighing 49 pounds were found inside a car during a traffic stop Saturday.

Keith Maupin who is 51 years old and from Flint, Michigan was the driver of the car involved in the traffic stop according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said K-9 D’Jambo and Cpl. Lyon assisted Deputy Barbagallo who made the initial traffic stop to uncover the drugs.

The street value for the marijuana is $122,500 dollars according to deputies.

