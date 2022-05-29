Man arrested after multi-county pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit with a Camaro due to excessive speeds began in Putnam County along I-64E just before 8 p.m.

Deputies tin Putnam terminated their pursuit. They tell WSAZ, Kanawha County deputies then began pursuing the vehicle in which the driver eventually pulled over near the Moose Lodge in Charleston.

Deputies say the driver, identified as Robert Douglas Allen Jr. of Dayton, Ohio refused to exit the vehicle, despite being given commands.

Officials say pursuit speeds topped nearly 140 miles-per-hour at one point.

He’s being charged with fleeing and reckless indifference.

