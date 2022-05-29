UPDATE: Pike County man found safe

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** UPDATE ***

Brandon Justice was found safe, according to police.

***ORIGINAL STORY ***

Police are looking for a missing man in Pike County.

According to police, Brandon Justice was last seen on Saturday night in the Fairview area on Bypass Road.

Justice is 5′6″ and weighs 320 pounds. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with navy jogging pants.

According to his family, Justice is mentally unstable.

Anyone with information on his location can call 606-437-5111.

