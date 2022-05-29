Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

A police statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Eames says several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries are life threatening.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults.

Eames said large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area and it’s believed the shooting took place from within that group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested after a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
Man arrested after multi-county pursuit
Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the...
Angler breaks blue catfish state record
The National Weather Service shared this photo of damage Thursday in Greenup County, Kentucky,...
Tornado touches down Thursday in Greenup County
Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.
Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
LIVE: Biden visits Uvalde
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting