WV state baseball tourney schedule is set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once Shady Spring defeated Bluefield Saturday evening, high school baseball fans could look at the full schedule for the upcoming state tournament. Once again, the final four for all three classes begins Thursday night with Class AA games. Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, June 2

Semifinal #1 – No. 1 Logan (26-8) vs. No. 4 Shady Spring (26-9) – 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2 – No. 2 Robert C. Byrd (26-9) vs. No. 3 Fairmont Senior (21-9) – 50 minutes after Game 1

Saturday, June 4 -- Championship – 10 a.m.

There are four games on Friday beginning with the Class A semi-finals and the day ends with a couple of Class AAA games. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, June 3

Semifinal #1 – No. 1 Williamstown (26-6) vs. No. 4 Charleston Catholic (16-18) – 10 a.m.

Semifinal #2 – No. 2 Wahama (24-6) vs. No. 3 Moorefield (18-14) – 50 minutes after Game 1

Saturday, June 4 -- Championship – 45 minutes after Class AA final (approximately 1 p.m.)

Friday, June 3

Semifinal #1 – No. 1 Jefferson (33-4) vs. No. 4 George Washington (19-15) – 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2 – No. 2 Hurricane (31-4) vs. No. 3 Bridgeport (34-5) – 50 minutes after Game 1

Saturday, June 4 -- Championship – 45 minutes after Class A final (approximately 4 p.m.)

