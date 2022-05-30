American pride, tradition on display for Ironton Memorial Day Parade

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A long running tradition took to the streets of Ironton, Ohio Monday morning.

Streets are shut down to honor fallen military men and women during the city’s Memorial Day Parade.

Thousands have lined the streets.

The parade in Ironton is recognized by Congress as the longest running Memorial Day parade in the United States.

