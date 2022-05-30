Advertisement

Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks

FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on Friday.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Tuesday with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans’ pocketbooks.

The meeting will be the first since Biden renominated Powell to lead the central bank and comes weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate.

The White House said the pair would discuss the state of the U.S. and global economy and especially inflation, described as Biden’s “top economic priority.” The goal, the White House said, is a “transition from an historic economic recovery to stable, steady growth that works for working families.”

Inflation in the U.S. hit a 40-year high earlier this year, amid supply chain constraints caused by the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the economy saw a welcome bit of data Friday, as the Commerce Department said inflation rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, the first slowdown since November 2020 and a sign that high prices may finally be moderating, at least for now.

The inflation figure was below the four-decade high of 6.6% set in March. While high inflation is still causing hardships for millions of households, any slowing of price increases, if sustained, would provide some modest relief.

Powell has pledged to keep ratcheting up the Fed’s key short-term interest rate to cool the economy until inflation is “coming down in a clear and convincing way.” Those rate hikes have spurred fears that the Fed, in its drive to slow borrowing and spending, may push the economy into a recession. That concern has caused sharp drops in stock prices in the past two months, though markets rallied last week.

Powell has signaled that the Fed will likely raise its benchmark rate by a half-point in both June and July — twice the size of the usual rate increase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested after a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
Man arrested after multi-county pursuit
Cpl. Lyons positioned with K-9 D'Jambo and the 48 bags of marijuana.
Kanawha Co. deputies discover 49 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the...
Angler breaks blue catfish state record
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office hopes to build momentum after 49 pounds of marijuana was...
“We got 49 pounds of marijuana off the streets,”: KCSO reacts to drug bust
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Cpl. Lyons positioned with K-9 D'Jambo and the 48 bags of marijuana.
“We got 49 pounds of marijuana off the streets,”: KCSO reacts to drug bust
One dead in Lawrence County crash