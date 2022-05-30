Dirty Birds fall to Blue Crabs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds ended a seven game homestand with a loss on Memorial Day. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs jumped out to a big lead and won the game 10-3. Joe Deluca smashed two home runs in the win while Charleston falls to 15-19 on the year.

The next home game for the Dirty Birds is Tuesday June 7th and here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Monday evening.

