Dirty Birds fall to Blue Crabs

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds ended a seven game homestand with a loss on Memorial Day. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs jumped out to a big lead and won the game 10-3. Joe Deluca smashed two home runs in the win while Charleston falls to 15-19 on the year.

The next home game for the Dirty Birds is Tuesday June 7th and here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Monday evening.

