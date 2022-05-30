First Warning Forecast | Couple more hot days before cooling showers arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The heating trend continued on Memorial Day as temperatures topped out around 90 degrees during the afternoon. However, this will be about as hot as things get with high temperatures hovering around the 90-degree mark through Wednesday before cooling down the rest of the week when a cold front slides through on Thursday. This front also becomes the focus for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday through early Friday. By Friday afternoon into the weekend, the rain will be long gone, and the weather is looking quite nice overall.

Memorial Day evening stays mostly clear and warm as temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Monday night sees a mainly clear sky with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Spotty fog is possible in the valleys.

Tuesday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures continuing to hover around 90 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures still near 90 degrees. As a cold front nears, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia late in the day through the evening hours.

Passing showers and storms are expected across the entire region Thursday with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

By Friday, some lingering showers in the morning give way to drier conditions in the afternoon with high temperatures dropping to the upper 70s.

Ample sunshine returns Saturday as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Sunday turns slightly warmer for the afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Monday sees much of the same: mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

