Hurricane & Wahama have pre-tourney tune-up

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia boys state baseball tournament starts Thursday night in Charleston and two teams playing there took on each other Monday afternoon. Hurricane beat Wahama 6-1 at Lola Meeks Field as both teams have their first games Friday at Appalachian Power Park. The White Falcons play Moorefield approximately at 1 p.m. while Hurricane and Bridgeport are slated to start around 8 p.m.

Here are the highlights from their Memorial Day game.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.