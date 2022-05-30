Advertisement

Hurricane & Wahama have pre-tourney tune-up

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia boys state baseball tournament starts Thursday night in Charleston and two teams playing there took on each other Monday afternoon. Hurricane beat Wahama 6-1 at Lola Meeks Field as both teams have their first games Friday at Appalachian Power Park. The White Falcons play Moorefield approximately at 1 p.m. while Hurricane and Bridgeport are slated to start around 8 p.m.

Here are the highlights from their Memorial Day game.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested after a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
Man arrested after multi-county pursuit
Cpl. Lyons positioned with K-9 D'Jambo and the 48 bags of marijuana.
Kanawha Co. deputies discover 49 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the...
Angler breaks blue catfish state record
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs jump out to 7-0 lead against Charleston
Dirty Birds fall to Blue Crabs
Hurricane Wahama
Dirty Birds lose
Both teams win MSAC semi's in shutout fashion
WV state baseball tourney schedule is set