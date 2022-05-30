Advertisement

I-64 reopens after tractor trailer crash

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 55...
Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 55 in South Charleston.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 5/30/22 @ 7 p.m.

I-64 is has reopened after a tractor trailer crash.

An alert from Metro 911 says that one lane has opened at this time.

We have a crew at the scene

ORIGINAL STORY 5/30/22

All lanes are shut down following a tractor trailer Trash on I-64 in South Charleston.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 55 in South Charleston.

The tractor trailer rolled over on its side.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

