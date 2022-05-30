Advertisement

Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opens for summer season

By David Ochoa
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer is almost here and there’s a lot of great ways to beat the heat.

Memorial day is the unofficial start to summer and Kentucky Kingdom’s water park -- Hurricane Bay -- is officially open.

Slides, rides, and fries have have people -- especially kids -- riding that summertime wave.

“Friday was my daughter’s birthday and when I asked her what she wanted to do, she said she wanted to come here so we did,” says Nathan Allen.

Anthony Rocco’s son was asleep in his arms.

“He’s out. Oh yeah he had a blast.”

“It’s been a great weekend for us. There’s been awesome weather this Memorial Day weekend and we’re excited to welcome guests back to the park and show them all we have to offer,” says Kentucky Kingdom employee Daniel Dambros.

There’s three different passes to buy this year. The gold and silver pass allow for early access to special events and 20%off merchandise and food.

And new this year, the Pre-K pass which is free for kids three to five. But you have to grab that one by Tuesday.

If you want to buy passes to Kentucky Kingdom for the season click or tap here.

Also new -- the all star stunt dog show.

“It is a high flying obstacle course with a bunch of great rescue dogs. The show is three times a day and it’s super fun to watch,” says Kentucky Kingdom General Manager Sarah Worrell.

The Harlem Globetrotters will also be back at the park this summer.

Hurricane Bay has one of the largest wave pools in Kentucky.

“We do have some guests who pretty much show up every day to ride the waves. They think it’s great fun and we love having them here,” Worrell says.

During opening weekend thousands of people visited the park. With so many people coming into the park, security is a big deal.

Kentucky Kingdom is introducing some new technology this year to help keep people safe and lines moving at the gate.

Worrell says, “it uses AI to kind of track information. So it’ll flag an item and if the item looks like something that it’s not sure what is, we’ll ask the guest to stop and take a look at it. If it’s something like a sunglasses case, the operator can tell the machine what that is and the machine can learn from itself and knows the next time it sees an object like that.”

For a operating schedule for Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay click or tap here.

