Memorial Day | How are you celebrating?
Send WSAZ your photos and videos
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Memorial Day services, parades and community gatherings are happening throughout the region Monday.
How are you paying tribute to the veterans and service men and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the USA.
Send WSAZ your photos and videos by tapping the link below:
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.