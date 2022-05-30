Advertisement

Memorial Day | How are you celebrating?

Send WSAZ your photos and videos
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - Memorial Day services, parades and community gatherings are happening throughout the region Monday.

How are you paying tribute to the veterans and service men and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the USA.

Send WSAZ your photos and videos by tapping the link below:

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was arrested after a high-speed pursuit Saturday night.
Man arrested after multi-county pursuit
Cpl. Lyons positioned with K-9 D'Jambo and the 48 bags of marijuana.
Kanawha Co. deputies discover 49 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the...
Angler breaks blue catfish state record
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

The parade in Ironton is recognized by Congress as the longest running Memorial Day parade in...
American pride, tradition on display for Ironton Memorial Day Parade
Viral Hepatitis Awareness Month
Viral Hepatitis Awareness Month
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, May 30th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opening for 2019 season
Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay opens for summer season