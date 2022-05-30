One dead in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man has died following a crash in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Sunday evening on State Route 141.

A Harley Davidson trike drove off the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and rolling over a steep embankment.

The driver, Darrel Setterlund, 74, of Locust Grove, Va., was transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital by helicopter, where he later died.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, and MedFlight.

The crash remains under investigation.

