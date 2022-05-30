Advertisement

Patrolling communities on Memorial Day

By Marlee Pinchok
May. 30, 2022
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - For South Point, Ohio Detective Craig Brafford, the job doesn’t stop, even on a holiday.

“Make sure everyone has a good time today for the holiday,” Brafford said. “We just want to make sure everyone is safe.”

As Brafford patrols through the village lined with American flags for Memorial Day, he says the holiday draws in more people to the community than usual.

“You usually have more people in the village than usual, because people are coming in to visit family and enjoy the holidays for the festivities and cookouts,” Brafford said.

When it comes to having a routine while out patrolling, Brafford says he and other officers may have a route in mind or stops they’re planning on making-- however they don’t normally have a set routine due to safety reasons.

So, with more people out and about, enjoying the beautiful 90 degree weather, there are a few key things Brafford looks out for.

“Obviously reckless drivers … people tend to obviously enjoy the spirits during the holiday. They might get out and walk around, we want to make sure those people are safe. Some people might even like to set off fireworks … we have to watch out for those as well,” Brafford said.

While neighbors are enjoying their cookouts and time at the pool, Brafford says it’s important to make sure everyone is staying safe so neighbors can enjoy quality time with loved ones who they might not have seen for a while.

“I’m hoping everybody embraces the friendships and the families that they have right now,” Brafford said.

Brafford says it’s pretty quiet during the day, with calls typically coming in towards the afternoon or evening hours. Those calls usually consist of noise complaints regarding loud music and fireworks, for example.

