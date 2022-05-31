90 degree spell runs one last day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a second straight day highs flirted with 90 degrees on Tuesday as May is going out in a blaze of heat. Throwing the notion that the nonsensical notion that the airport temperature has it hit 90 for 3 straight days to constitute a heat wave, the reality is when Wednesday sees a third consecutive day hot day on Wednesday we will indeed have endured the first such hot spell of the year.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky start and temperatures ranging 65 to 70. The sultry June sun (strongest of the entire year) will then go to work to sponsor a steamy day on the construction line. Load up with sunblock before venturing out

By Wednesday evening thunderstorms will approach from the north and west as a cold front presses toward the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys. The notion of evening thunderstorms unleashing their downpours just outside our region from Clarksburg to Cambridge and Chillicothe, Cincinnati will be closely scrutinized.

The front will cross on Thursday with a few waves of showers and a thunderstorm. Rainfalls will range from just a shower in spots to more than an inch where downpours occur.

By Friday the air will cool into the 70s on a drying north breeze then sunshine and highs in the 80s will be the perfect recipe for the first weekend of June.

