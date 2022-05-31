Advertisement

Body found in Levisa Fork of Big Sandy River identified by KSP

Kentucky State Police has identified the deceased as Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, of Harold, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police has released the identity of the body discovered in the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Prestonsburg.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the death of Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, Kentucky.

McKinney’s body was found just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

Further information has not been released.

