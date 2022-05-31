Body found in Levisa Fork of Big Sandy River identified by KSP

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police has released the identity of the body discovered in the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Prestonsburg.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the death of Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, Kentucky.

McKinney’s body was found just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

Man’s body found in eastern Ky.

Further information has not been released.

