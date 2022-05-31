City of Charleston to expand recycling program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 2021 study found about 3,100 Charleston residents out of the city’s 48,000-person population regularly recycle.

Tuesday, Mayor Amy Goodwin unveiled one strategy to boost those numbers.

Starting next week, more than 3,000 48-gallon bins designated specifically for recycling will be delivered to the residents who indicated to the city they recycle.

It is one of the strategies the city is using to improve the program for the better.

“Experts in the field told us what’s the first step, second step, third step in building a robust recycling program,” Goodwin said. “The first step was, y’all don’t need to have plastic recycling bags that are certainly not recyclable, manufacturers don’t like them, our recycling companies don’t like them. And we weren’t doing it properly.”

Goodwin said a better program also adds to the city’s appeal.

“This is top of mind, businesses come to the city of Charleston and they ask a lot of different things,” she said. “They do ask about a recycling program. It is something that people expect.”

Each bin comes with a QR code taking users to a section of the city’s website that explains what can go in each bin expanding recycling education.

“It’s very top of mind and especially to our youth,” Goodwin said. “This is a great opportunity for us to provide more of an education and getting young kids used to doing this.”

The mayor hopes more people will be encouraged to make the city greener.

“We want to encourage folks, listen, this is now the best opportunity for you to begin to recycle,” she said. “You have the equipment you need to recycle, you have the information now.”

Bin delivery will initially go to those who indicated to the city they already recycle.

Residents who want a bin can call 304-348-6831.

