Former special education teacher pleads guilty to battery charges related to incident at elementary school

Nancy Boggs appears in court Tuesday and pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former special education teacher pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery Tuesday.

In court, Nancy Boggs admitted to slapping and pulling chairs out from underneath three students while employed by Kanawha County Schools.

The charges stem from an incident in September of 2021 at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, West Virginia.

The incidents were captured on a classroom video camera. School administrators then notified police.

Boggs will remain on home confinement, officials say.

Boggs is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2.

Boggs faces a year in jail and a $500 fine for each count.

A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
No further details have been released.

For our previous coverage of the cases >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

