Former special education teacher pleads guilty to battery charges related to incident at elementary school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former special education teacher pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery Tuesday.

In court, Nancy Boggs admitted to slapping and pulling chairs out from underneath three students while employed by Kanawha County Schools.

The charges stem from an incident in September of 2021 at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, West Virginia.

The incidents were captured on a classroom video camera. School administrators then notified police.

Boggs will remain on home confinement, officials say.

Boggs is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2.

Boggs faces a year in jail and a $500 fine for each count.

No further details have been released.

