Ironton celebrates 50 year anniversary of 1972 baseball state championship

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For those who were part of the 1972 Ironton Fighting Tiger baseball team, the memories of that season are still vivid. On Tuesday, Jim Tordiff and Jimmy Payne recalled some of their favorite moments with Coach Mike Burcham.

“Going into the seventh inning with a one-run lead, there was no hesitation, Coach!” said Tordiff recalling Burcham’s decision to put Jerry Murnahan on the mound late in the state championship game. “You said, ‘how about giving me an inning?’ and he said ‘absolutely’ and that’s all there was to it!”

Tordiff, Payne and Burcham could talk about the 1972 season for as long as you would let them. That team was built long before they walked the halls at Ironton High School.

“We played together since we were kids,” Payne said. “We either played with each other on the same team or against each other, so we knew each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

The Fighting Tigers brought home Ironton High School’s first state championship in the summer of 1972. It was a magical run that included an 18-game winning streak, three come from behind victories in the tournament, and a 29-3 overall record.

“Coach Burcham cultivated winning and that it took a team effort. Everybody pulled for everybody on that ball team and that was huge,” Tordiff said.

Top to bottom, the 1972 Fighting Tigers were dominant. Their pitching staff was headlined by Jerry Murnahan, Rick Massey, and Jeff Collins. At the plate, there were no easy outs for opposing pitchers. Ironton boasted a team batting average over .300, and several players went on to play various sports at the college level.

“The guys that weren’t starters on the team could have probably played and started for any other team in this area. They were that good,” Payne said.

Burcham says it was the 1972 state championship that established an expectation of success for Fighting Tiger athletes. The team recently received state championship rings, and a team photo now hangs in Tiger Alley. Payne and Tordiff hope it inspires the young athletes of today to chase success.

“There is no substitute for hard work,” Tordiff said.

“We were able to go out every night and put a team out on the field that Ironton could be proud of. We just want to share that with everybody and let them know that they can do the same thing if they put the time and effort into their work. Tino Boll, Jeff Collins, Steve Massey, Chip Rogers and Keith Parker. They are not here with us to celebrate like this, but I know they’d be proud,” Payne said.

