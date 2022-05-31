Advertisement

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.

Media reports the company did not follow a court order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.

Chambers says he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days.

Environmental groups allege the company discharged pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.

