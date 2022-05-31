Man charged in slaying of customer in Ohio Walmart
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store and wounding an employee after an attempted theft is facing murder and other charges.
Fairfield Township police said 32-year-old Anthony F. Brown of Hamilton is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and a weapons count.
Police said two customers tried to stop a theft from the Fairfield Township store Thursday night, and the suspect pulled a gun and killed one of them, also seriously wounding an employee.
Bennett’s attorney said his client is presumed innocent and vowed to contest his $5 million bail, calling it excessive and unconstitutional.
