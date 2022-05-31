Advertisement

Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting on the statehouse lawn in...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting on the statehouse lawn in Columbus.(WBNS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus over the weekend.

Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers responded to gunshots at the northwest corner of the statehouse at about 10 p.m. Sunday and found a male victim wounded.

Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, highway patrol spokesperson Brice Nihiser said.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

Nihiser said the shooting wasn’t related to any official business at the Ohio Statehouse, where the highway patrol provides security.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 55...
I-64 reopens after tractor trailer crash
Cpl. Lyons positioned with K-9 D'Jambo and the 48 bags of marijuana.
Kanawha Co. deputies discover 49 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
One dead in Lawrence County crash
Brandon Justice
UPDATE: Pike County man found safe

Latest News

Man charged in slaying of customer in Ohio Walmart
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.
Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast