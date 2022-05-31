Ohio River Way to promote outdoor tourism in cities along river

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio River wiggles its way past dozens of cities. It is the reason why many of those cities exist today. A non-profit organization called Ohio River Way aims at promoting those cities who call the banks of the Ohio River “home.”

Portsmouth Mayor Sean Dunne is one of several who will travel downstream in a canoe all the way to Cincinnati on Tuesday. The trip is part of Ohio River Way’s initiative to highlight all that the region has to offer.

“This trip is going to allow me to have a better understanding of the Ohio River itself. It is bringing cities together from Portsmouth to Louisville to acknowledge that this region has many things to do outside,” said Dunne.

Brewster Rhoads is the chairman of Ohio River Way, and will be canoeing from Portsmouth all the way to Louisville. He says it will take 10 days to get there.

“We’ll be stopping at about 18 different communities along the way and we’ll have ribbon cutting ceremonies with the elected officials and civic leaders in these communities,” said Rhoads.

Rhoads says cities along the Ohio River are full of potential and already have so much to offer, such as hiking, biking and nature trails.

“Our goal is to create a nationally recognized destination for adventure tourism where people can also learn about the history and culture of this part of the United States,” said Rhoads.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.