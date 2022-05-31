‘Senior Walk’ inspiring students to stay in school

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Students dropping out of school is a problem across the nation, but school leaders in Floyd County are holding ‘Senior Walks’ to try to fight this issue.

“We hope it gives them something to reach for, something to see this is where you can be in a few years. Just hang in there and work hard,” said Prestonsburg Elementary Principal Melissa Turner.

This is the second year the schools are doing these senior walks, this year adding the kindergartener’s during their graduation.

“To see from the beginning of elementary school, to the graduation and the end of high school was just amazing to create that bridge for students to see,” Turner said.

The graduating seniors held hands with a kindergartener as they paraded through the halls, with students lining the walls.

School leaders say the goal of these walks is to inspire students to stay in school.

“It just gives them something to reach for. It gives them something to set goals and hopefully some day, they see themselves as that senior and look forward to graduation,” Turner said. “They looked up at them in astonishment. They could not be more excited, and they look at them like this is going to be me.”

Elementary students had a glimpse at what they could accomplish in the years ahead.

“It makes me excited to get to keep going through and learn different stuff, so you can do a lot of things,” said fifth-grader Khloe Murdock.

For some of the seniors, like Morgan Pugh, who was a student at Prestonsburg Elementary, the walk gave her a full-circle moment, as well as seeing those who helped shape who she is today.

“I didn’t realize how much I kind of missed her. She was my very first teacher here at Prestonsburg,” Pugh said.

Others are excited to be a role model for the younger students.

“It was a very moving feeling to fill our shoes with the next generation,” said senior Faith Lazar.

In Kentucky, the graduation rate is about 91%, while in Floyd County that number is about 97%.

