Sheriff | Two arrested for grand larceny, stolen items returned to owners

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Dorsey Jr. and J.W. Shortridge have been...
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Dorsey Jr. and J.W. Shortridge have been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.(Nicholas County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of many stolen items.

The investigation began May 20 after a breaking and entering incident in the Mount Lookout community, officials report.

According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed and items connected to the break in were uncovered. Deputies say the stolen property has been returned to the rightful owner.

Two men were also arrested while the search warrant was being executed.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Dorsey Jr. and J.W. Shortridge have been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.

