Single mom, 2 kids, lose house in fire

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A single mother and her two sons are without a home after an accidental grease fire destroyed their house.

It happened Monday night in the Westwood community of Ashland.

“The most important thing is that we are all okay,” said Shaye Hale, who lived at the home along McKnight Street since February of 2021.

“I finally had a home, it was the first time I had anything paid off,” she told WSAZ.

Hale says she was making her son something to eat when she got distracted by a phone call.

“It just happened so fast,” Hale said. “There was smoke coming out of the whole roof.”

The fire started in the kitchen, which is in the back of the house. But the flames got so strong that they ended up knocking out the windows in the front.

“As the oil and the grease expands, it splatters everywhere and it makes it burn a lot faster and it spreads to the cabinets and rest of the kitchen really quick,” said Westwood Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Tim England.

The fire has left the family without a home. They also don’t have home insurance.

It’s why the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department is collecting monetary donations to help Hale and her kids as they deal with an accident that has left them homeless.

“We’re a small community, we’re under 5,000 folks and almost everybody knows everybody else in this community, so if someone needs a helping hand, then we’re gonna try to help them,” England said.

“[I appreciate] any support of any kind,” Hale said. “Not even just financially, but anything. From all the emotional aspects of everything. I know it’s hard on my boys.”

England says you can bring any monetary donations to the Westwood Volunteer Fire Department any day after 5 p.m.

Their address is 2039 Main Street in Ashland.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.