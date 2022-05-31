Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 55...
I-64 reopens after tractor trailer crash
Cpl. Lyons positioned with K-9 D'Jambo and the 48 bags of marijuana.
Kanawha Co. deputies discover 49 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
One dead in Lawrence County crash
Brandon Justice
UPDATE: Pike County man found safe

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Man charged in slaying of customer in Ohio Walmart
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting on the statehouse lawn in...
Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.
Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
No injuries reported in Nebraska chemical fire; cause unknown