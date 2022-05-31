Advertisement

Tech gifts for grads and dads

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s that time of year when we all need to start looking for that perfect gadget gift for that perfect dad and perfect grad, but there’s so much to choose from.

We turned to our gadget guy and host of YouTube’s gadget game show “WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?” Steve Greenberg for some help.

Urbanista Los Angeles Solar Headphones / www.urbanista.com

LuminAID Sunfox Solar Speaker / www.luminaid.com

Bite Away / TakeTheBiteAway.com

Calicle Cups / https://caliclecups.com

Sandman Doppler Smart Alarm Clock / sandmandoppler.com

Geneverse HomePower ONE / www.Geneverse.com

Steve Greenberg / www.SteveGreenberg.tv

