Two taken to hospital following crash, road closed

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people had to be rescued Tuesday following an accident in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, the accident involving two vehicles happened in the 5100 block of Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.

Two people had to be extricated. Both were taken to the hospital.

Crews say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Further information has not been released.

