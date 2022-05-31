Advertisement

Wreath placed at West Virginia Veterans Memorial

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A wreath was placed at the base of the West Virginia Veterans Memorial Monday in recognition of the people who have lost their lives serving in the military.

Families also came to look at the memorial, including Lisa Gillman and her husband, who brought their 4-year-old grandson Keaton to the memorial.

“It means a lot to me because my dad and my brother was in the military and retired,” said Gillman. “Let him know about some of his heritage.”

The wreath was placed by members of the Charleston Civil Air Patrol.

I feel sorry for all the people that were lost during the war times and i think it is important to remember that they did fight for us for our freedom,” said Gillman.

Kanawha County joined in the day of remembrance with a moment of silence across all county dispatch frequencies at 3 p.m..

