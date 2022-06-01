Advertisement

17-year-old dies in ATV crash

A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after an ATV accident in the Dixie area of Fayette County, West...
A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after an ATV accident in the Dixie area of Fayette County, West Virginia.(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after an ATV accident in the Dixie area of Fayette County, the county sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Mount Olive Branch Road. Deputies say the victim was driving an ATV and swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, striking a tree and a gate.

The boy, whose name has not been released, later died from a head injury at Montgomery General Hospital, deputies say. His 19-year-old girlfriend was taken to a hospital in Charleston for her injuries. Her condition is unavailable.

Along with sheriff’s deputies, multiple agencies responded to the scene including Jan Care Ambulance, General Ambulance, the Smithers Fire Department, the Montgomery Fire Department, and the Smithers Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

