Advertisement

4 arrested after search turns up drugs and stolen property

Four people were arrested Tuesday after a search turned up narcotics, stolen property and cash...
Four people were arrested Tuesday after a search turned up narcotics, stolen property and cash in Gallia County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four people were arrested Tuesday after a search turned up narcotics, stolen property and cash, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 2000 block of Little Kyger Road in Cheshire Township.

Arrested were Melvin Valentine Jr., 46, and Christina Belcher, 38, both of Gallipolis. Both are charged with possession and trafficking in narcotics.

Deputies also arrested Shyla Jarrell, 34, of Racine, who was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant, and Derek Daniels, 40, of Cheshire, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

More charges are possible after the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
WSAZ Investigates | Access Denied
Crews respond to a drowning at East Fork Lake.
16-year-old drowns in Ohio lake on Memorial Day
Kentucky State Police has identified the deceased as Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, of Harold,...
Body found in Levisa Fork of Big Sandy River identified by KSP
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after an ATV accident in the Dixie area of Fayette County, West...
17-year-old dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Sanderlin has been charged with two counts of Rape, a felony of the 1st degree, one count of...
Scioto Co. Sheriff | Man arrested on rape, drug trafficking charges
The vandalism happened Sunday morning.
Country club vandalized by people on four-wheelers
Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warrior Project
Kids and nicotine vaping
Kids and nicotine vaping