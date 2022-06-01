4 arrested after search turns up drugs and stolen property

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four people were arrested Tuesday after a search turned up narcotics, stolen property and cash, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 2000 block of Little Kyger Road in Cheshire Township.

Arrested were Melvin Valentine Jr., 46, and Christina Belcher, 38, both of Gallipolis. Both are charged with possession and trafficking in narcotics.

Deputies also arrested Shyla Jarrell, 34, of Racine, who was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant, and Derek Daniels, 40, of Cheshire, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

More charges are possible after the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.

