Cooling showers to be welcomed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Wednesday afternoon the third straight day with near 90 degree heat has cemented our first genuine hot spell of the season. Earlier in May we did have 2 straight 90 days, but not a 3 day stretch of hot air. The best way to cool the air at this time of year is to rain and showers are in the forecast on Thursday.

Wednesday will feature a mostly cloudy and hazy sky with the morning humidity helping to instigate a shower or thunderstorm. By afternoon a cold front will be crossing the region and with it comes our best shot at a downpour and lightning strike. While a few pockets of gusty winds are likely, the risk of severe winds is limited. Odds are at least one or 2 towns have some nuisance street flooding.

By Pullman Square concert time the rains will be gone and a refreshing wind will blow into town and hold right through Friday and the Live on the Levee concert in Charleston.

As for temperatures, they will be mainly in the 70s on Thursday and Friday and then back into the 80s by the weekend. Oh yeah a nearly perfect weekend with sunshiny skies is in the forecast.

Next chance of rain after Thursday will come by next Tuesday.

