Country club vandalized by people on four wheelers

The vandalism happened Sunday morning.
The vandalism happened Sunday morning.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people responsible for vandalizing the Ironton Country Club with their four wheelers.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Dennis Miller has been coming to the Ironton Country Club for the last three years.

It’s why he was shocked to learn people riding four-wheelers tore up the golf course.

“I was outraged,” he told WSAZ.

Security cameras caught video as three people were riding around the golf course Sunday morning.

“This course, like a lot of other courses are struggling,” Miller said. “The damage that was done to the greens is inexcusable.”

“It’s disheartening and aggravating,” said Tate Bennington, who owns the Ironton Country Club. “We’ve got guys out here that are working so hard to try and get this place going and a couple punks come around and do this. It hurts.”

Bennington says the damage is between $8,000 and $10,000.

“This cost a lot of money to fix and repair and they need to be taught a lesson,” Bennington said.

“They need to be financially responsible so the repairs can be made and the greens can go back to the condition they were in,” Miller said. “They ought to have to go to jail.”

If you recognize the people responsible, you’re asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 532-3525.

