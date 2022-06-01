Crews battle house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has broken out at a home along Park Drive in Charleston.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement or on the first floor of the home.

A fire investigator is on their way to the scene.

The home is occupied, but firefighters didn’t find anyone during their preliminary search.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

