Crews battle house fire in Charleston

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has broken out at a home along Park Drive in Charleston.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement or on the first floor of the home.

A fire investigator is on their way to the scene.

The home is occupied, but firefighters didn’t find anyone during their preliminary search.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

