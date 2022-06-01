Crews battle house fire in Charleston
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has broken out at a home along Park Drive in Charleston.
It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement or on the first floor of the home.
A fire investigator is on their way to the scene.
The home is occupied, but firefighters didn’t find anyone during their preliminary search.
WSAZ has a crew at the scene.
